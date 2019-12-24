The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) vs. At Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR): Which one is Better Stock To Hold?

The shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. have increased by more than 37.03% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.21% or $0.13 and now trades at $60.91. The shares of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), has jumped by 77.27% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $44.07 and have been able to report a change of 4.90% over the past one week.

The stock of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Smartsheet Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. HIG has an EBITDA margin of 13.28%, this implies that the underlying business of HIG is more profitable. The ROI of HIG is 10.00% while that of SMAR is -32.00%. These figures suggest that HIG ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SMAR.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, HIG’s free cash flow per share is a positive 6.73, while that of SMAR is negative -0.01.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of HIG is 0.31 compared to 0.01 for SMAR. HIG can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SMAR.

HIG currently trades at a forward P/E of 11.04, a P/B of 1.40, and a P/S of 1.09 while SMAR trades at a P/B of 9.77, and a P/S of 20.58. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, HIG is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of HIG is currently at a -7.09% to its one-year price target of 65.56. Looking at its rival pricing, SMAR is at a -15.38% relative to its price target of 52.08.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), HIG is given a 2.30 while 1.80 placed for SMAR. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for HIG stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for HIG is 2.56 while that of SMAR is just 4.39. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for HIG stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Smartsheet Inc. defeats that of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. when the two are compared, with SMAR taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. SMAR happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SMAR is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SMAR is better on when it is viewed on short interest.