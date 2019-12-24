The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) vs. Affimed N.V. (AFMD): Which is the Better Investment?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares are down more than -26.26% this year and recently decreased -0.79% or -$0.12 to settle at $15.05. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), on the other hand, is down -5.47% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $2.94 and has returned 13.51% during the past week.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are the two most active stocks in the Rubber & Plastics industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect GT to grow earnings at a 2.41% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has an EBITDA margin of 10.08%. This suggests that GT underlying business is more profitable GT’s ROI is 9.10% while AFMD has a ROI of -43.50%. The interpretation is that GT’s business generates a higher return on investment than AFMD’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.19. Comparatively, AFMD’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, GT’s free cash flow was -0.29% while AFMD converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AFMD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. GT has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 2.70 for AFMD. This means that AFMD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.38 versus a D/E of 0.17 for AFMD. GT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GT trades at a forward P/E of 6.85, a P/B of 0.73, and a P/S of 0.24, compared to a P/B of 7.35, and a P/S of 5.00 for AFMD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GT is currently priced at a -21.98% to its one-year price target of 19.29. Comparatively, AFMD is -57.64% relative to its price target of 6.94. This suggests that AFMD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GT has a beta of 1.73 and AFMD’s beta is 2.63. GT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GT has a short ratio of 3.72 compared to a short interest of 6.81 for AFMD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GT.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) beats The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AFMD is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. AFMD is more undervalued relative to its price target.