The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) vs. Tronox Holdings plc (TROX): Comparing the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares are down more than -16.55% this year and recently increased 1.29% or $0.21 to settle at $16.44. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), on the other hand, is up 48.84% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $11.58 and has returned 3.86% during the past week.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) and Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect GEO to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TROX is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, GEO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.79% for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX). GEO’s ROI is 6.60% while TROX has a ROI of 4.10%. The interpretation is that GEO’s business generates a higher return on investment than TROX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GEO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, TROX’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, GEO’s free cash flow was 0.52% while TROX converted -0.86% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GEO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. GEO has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 3.30 for TROX. This means that TROX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GEO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.67 versus a D/E of 4.68 for TROX. TROX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GEO trades at a P/B of 1.95, and a P/S of 0.80, compared to a forward P/E of 7.68, a P/B of 2.47, and a P/S of 0.70 for TROX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GEO is currently priced at a -28.52% to its one-year price target of 23.00. Comparatively, TROX is -24.07% relative to its price target of 15.25. This suggests that GEO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GEO has a beta of 1.09 and TROX’s beta is 3.50. GEO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. GEO has a short ratio of 3.46 compared to a short interest of 8.63 for TROX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GEO.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) beats Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GEO is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GEO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, GEO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GEO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.