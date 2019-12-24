The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) vs. Yext, Inc. (YEXT): Which is the Better Investment?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) shares are up more than 7.01% this year and recently decreased -0.51% or -$0.26 to settle at $50.37. Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT), on the other hand, is down -2.42% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $14.49 and has returned 3.28% during the past week.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BK to grow earnings at a 4.81% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, YEXT is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, YEXT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has an EBITDA margin of 49.21%. This suggests that BK underlying business is more profitable BK’s ROI is 3.90% while YEXT has a ROI of -89.80%. The interpretation is that BK’s business generates a higher return on investment than YEXT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.66. Comparatively, YEXT’s free cash flow per share was -0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, BK’s free cash flow was 22.37% while YEXT converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.00 for YEXT. BK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BK trades at a forward P/E of 11.89, a P/B of 1.25, and a P/S of 6.07, compared to a P/B of 7.75, and a P/S of 5.89 for YEXT. BK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BK is currently priced at a -1.66% to its one-year price target of 51.22. Comparatively, YEXT is -22.88% relative to its price target of 18.79. This suggests that YEXT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BK has a short ratio of 1.68 compared to a short interest of 6.37 for YEXT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BK.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) beats The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YEXT is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, YEXT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, YEXT is more undervalued relative to its price target.