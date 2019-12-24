The Allstate Corporation (ALL) vs. SITE Centers Corp. (SITC): Breaking Down the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) shares are up more than 35.04% this year and recently increased 0.33% or $0.37 to settle at $111.58. SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), on the other hand, is up 22.85% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $13.60 and has returned 3.50% during the past week.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ALL to grow earnings at a 11.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SITC is expected to grow at a -6.04% annual rate. All else equal, ALL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 103.62% for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC). ALL’s ROI is 8.60% while SITC has a ROI of 0.40%. The interpretation is that ALL’s business generates a higher return on investment than SITC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ALL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.55. Comparatively, SITC’s free cash flow per share was -0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, ALL’s free cash flow was 3.7% while SITC converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ALL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ALL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.29 versus a D/E of 1.24 for SITC. SITC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ALL trades at a forward P/E of 10.83, a P/B of 1.58, and a P/S of 0.86, compared to a forward P/E of 68.34, a P/B of 1.66, and a P/S of 5.11 for SITC. ALL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ALL is currently priced at a -4.12% to its one-year price target of 116.38. Comparatively, SITC is -6.21% relative to its price target of 14.50. This suggests that SITC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ALL has a beta of 0.82 and SITC’s beta is 0.71. SITC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ALL has a short ratio of 3.03 compared to a short interest of 3.17 for SITC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ALL.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) beats SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ALL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ALL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ALL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.