Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) vs. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI): Which is the Better Investment?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares are up more than 36.03% this year and recently decreased -0.31% or -$0.4 to settle at $128.55. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI), on the other hand, is up 21.43% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $2.04 and has returned 43.66% during the past week.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) and TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TXN to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TTI is expected to grow at a 29.00% annual rate. All else equal, TTI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.85% for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI). TXN’s ROI is 39.60% while TTI has a ROI of 2.10%. The interpretation is that TXN’s business generates a higher return on investment than TTI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TXN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.18. Comparatively, TTI’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, TXN’s free cash flow was 6.99% while TTI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TXN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TXN has a current ratio of 4.30 compared to 1.70 for TTI. This means that TXN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TXN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.65 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TTI. TXN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TXN trades at a forward P/E of 25.67, a P/B of 13.38, and a P/S of 8.15, compared to a P/B of 1.77, and a P/S of 0.24 for TTI. TXN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TXN is currently priced at a 1.59% to its one-year price target of 126.54. Comparatively, TTI is -36.65% relative to its price target of 3.22. This suggests that TTI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TXN has a beta of 1.20 and TTI’s beta is 1.82. TXN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TXN has a short ratio of 2.92 compared to a short interest of 4.21 for TTI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TXN.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) beats Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TTI is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TTI is more undervalued relative to its price target.