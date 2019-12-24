Teradyne, Inc. (TER) vs. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK): Breaking Down the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares are up more than 120.11% this year and recently decreased -0.40% or -$0.28 to settle at $69.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), on the other hand, is up 35.77% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $204.30 and has returned -0.05% during the past week.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) and Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TER to grow earnings at a 13.39% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ROK is expected to grow at a 5.97% annual rate. All else equal, TER’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.43% for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK). TER’s ROI is 21.50% while ROK has a ROI of 26.10%. The interpretation is that ROK’s business generates a higher return on investment than TER’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TER’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.81. Comparatively, ROK’s free cash flow per share was +2.89. On a percent-of-sales basis, TER’s free cash flow was 6.46% while ROK converted 4.99% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TER is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TER has a current ratio of 3.40 compared to 1.50 for ROK. This means that TER can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TER’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.26 versus a D/E of 5.58 for ROK. ROK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TER trades at a forward P/E of 21.78, a P/B of 7.90, and a P/S of 5.42, compared to a forward P/E of 21.59, a P/B of 58.71, and a P/S of 3.50 for ROK. TER is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TER is currently priced at a 12.53% to its one-year price target of 61.38. Comparatively, ROK is 6.35% relative to its price target of 192.11. This suggests that ROK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TER has a beta of 1.56 and ROK’s beta is 1.44. ROK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TER has a short ratio of 4.88 compared to a short interest of 1.96 for ROK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ROK.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) beats Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ROK is growing fastly and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, ROK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, ROK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ROK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.