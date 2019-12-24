Tenneco Inc. (TEN) vs. Instructure, Inc. (INST): Which is the Better Investment?

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares are down more than -50.31% this year and recently increased 2.64% or $0.35 to settle at $13.61. Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST), on the other hand, is up 29.57% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $48.60 and has returned 1.25% during the past week.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) and Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Parts industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TEN to grow earnings at a 4.42% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, INST is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, INST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has an EBITDA margin of 5.27%. This suggests that TEN underlying business is more profitable TEN’s ROI is 3.70% while INST has a ROI of -35.10%. The interpretation is that TEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than INST’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, INST’s free cash flow per share was +2.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, TEN’s free cash flow was 0.01% while INST converted 0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TEN has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.00 for INST. This means that TEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.39 versus a D/E of 0.00 for INST. TEN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TEN trades at a forward P/E of 3.58, a P/B of 0.67, and a P/S of 0.07, compared to a P/B of 12.00, and a P/S of 7.39 for INST. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TEN is currently priced at a -9.27% to its one-year price target of 15.00. Comparatively, INST is -1.76% relative to its price target of 49.47. This suggests that TEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TEN has a beta of 2.39 and INST’s beta is 0.51. INST’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TEN has a short ratio of 4.83 compared to a short interest of 5.34 for INST. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TEN.

Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) beats Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INST is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk.