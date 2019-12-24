Sysco Corporation (SYY) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Go Head-to-head

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares are up more than 36.13% this year and recently decreased -0.16% or -$0.14 to settle at $85.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), on the other hand, is up 32.75% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $219.98 and has returned 0.22% during the past week.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are the two most active stocks in the Food Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SYY to grow earnings at a 8.33% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VRTX is expected to grow at a 29.64% annual rate. All else equal, VRTX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.37% for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX). SYY’s ROI is 18.90% while VRTX has a ROI of 11.20%. The interpretation is that SYY’s business generates a higher return on investment than VRTX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SYY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.33. Comparatively, VRTX’s free cash flow per share was +1.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, SYY’s free cash flow was -0.28% while VRTX converted 10.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VRTX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. SYY has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 3.40 for VRTX. This means that VRTX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SYY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.54 versus a D/E of 0.11 for VRTX. SYY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SYY trades at a forward P/E of 20.61, a P/B of 17.85, and a P/S of 0.73, compared to a forward P/E of 32.90, a P/B of 10.76, and a P/S of 15.62 for VRTX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SYY is currently priced at a 2.22% to its one-year price target of 83.45. Comparatively, VRTX is -5.83% relative to its price target of 233.59. This suggests that VRTX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SYY has a beta of 0.46 and VRTX’s beta is 1.48. SYY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SYY has a short ratio of 4.48 compared to a short interest of 2.95 for VRTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VRTX.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) beats Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VRTX generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. VRTX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VRTX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.