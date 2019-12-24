Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Go Head-to-head

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shares are up more than 10.38% this year and recently decreased -0.35% or -$0.05 to settle at $14.36. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), on the other hand, is up 37.26% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $114.20 and has returned -0.17% during the past week.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SHO to grow earnings at a 19.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ROST is expected to grow at a 9.16% annual rate. All else equal, SHO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.68% for Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). SHO’s ROI is 5.20% while ROST has a ROI of 43.60%. The interpretation is that ROST’s business generates a higher return on investment than SHO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SHO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, ROST’s free cash flow per share was +0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, SHO’s free cash flow was 3.3% while ROST converted 0.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SHO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SHO has a current ratio of 6.40 compared to 1.30 for ROST. This means that SHO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SHO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.10 for ROST. SHO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SHO trades at a forward P/E of 37.99, a P/B of 1.30, and a P/S of 2.86, compared to a forward P/E of 22.79, a P/B of 12.44, and a P/S of 2.62 for ROST. SHO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SHO is currently priced at a 1.63% to its one-year price target of 14.13. Comparatively, ROST is -3.96% relative to its price target of 118.91. This suggests that ROST is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SHO has a beta of 1.09 and ROST’s beta is 0.81. ROST’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SHO has a short ratio of 2.50 compared to a short interest of 2.14 for ROST. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ROST.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) beats Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ROST is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ROST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, ROST is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ROST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.