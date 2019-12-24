Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) and Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) Go Head-to-head

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares are down more than -1.83% this year and recently decreased -0.81% or -$0.07 to settle at $8.59. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), on the other hand, is up 122.60% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $4.63 and has returned -4.54% during the past week.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. SPPI’s ROI is -46.30% while KDMN has a ROI of -116.70%. The interpretation is that SPPI’s business generates a higher return on investment than KDMN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SPPI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, KDMN’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, SPPI’s free cash flow was -0.03% while KDMN converted -1.2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SPPI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SPPI has a current ratio of 5.70 compared to 2.30 for KDMN. This means that SPPI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SPPI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.73 for KDMN. KDMN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SPPI trades at a P/B of 4.07, and a P/S of 32.82, compared to a P/B of 15.43, and a P/S of 818.94 for KDMN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SPPI is currently priced at a -62.97% to its one-year price target of 23.20. Comparatively, KDMN is -65.7% relative to its price target of 13.50. This suggests that KDMN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SPPI has a beta of 2.61 and KDMN’s beta is 2.48. KDMN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SPPI has a short ratio of 7.53 compared to a short interest of 5.54 for KDMN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KDMN.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) beats Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SPPI generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SPPI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,