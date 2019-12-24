Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) vs. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL): Breaking Down the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) shares are up more than 92.05% this year and recently decreased -0.57% or -$0.25 to settle at $43.96. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), on the other hand, is up 7.29% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $4.27 and has returned 5.17% during the past week.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) and Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SKX to grow earnings at a 13.76% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) has an EBITDA margin of 13.06%. This suggests that SKX underlying business is more profitable SKX’s ROI is 17.20% while OCUL has a ROI of -97.40%. The interpretation is that SKX’s business generates a higher return on investment than OCUL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SKX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.36. Comparatively, OCUL’s free cash flow per share was -0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, SKX’s free cash flow was 1.22% while OCUL converted -0.89% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SKX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SKX has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 6.30 for OCUL. This means that OCUL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SKX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.06 versus a D/E of 0.00 for OCUL. SKX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SKX trades at a forward P/E of 17.27, a P/B of 3.10, and a P/S of 1.35, compared to a P/B of 17.79, and a P/S of 80.09 for OCUL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SKX is currently priced at a -1.72% to its one-year price target of 44.73. Comparatively, OCUL is -17.88% relative to its price target of 5.20. This suggests that OCUL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SKX has a beta of 0.77 and OCUL’s beta is 2.20. SKX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SKX has a short ratio of 3.87 compared to a short interest of 12.46 for OCUL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SKX.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) beats Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SKX is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SKX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, SKX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.