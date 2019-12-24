Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) and Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Go Head-to-head

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) shares are down more than -13.70% this year and recently decreased -0.36% or -$0.52 to settle at $144.97. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD), on the other hand, is up 27.19% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $25.07 and has returned 0.93% during the past week.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) and Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SPG to grow earnings at a 8.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, STWD is expected to grow at a -0.11% annual rate. All else equal, SPG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 76.14% for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD). SPG’s ROI is 12.00% while STWD has a ROI of 0.70%. The interpretation is that SPG’s business generates a higher return on investment than STWD’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SPG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, STWD’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, SPG’s free cash flow was 1.25% while STWD converted -10.18% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SPG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SPG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 10.13 versus a D/E of 2.38 for STWD. SPG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SPG trades at a forward P/E of 20.40, a P/B of 16.94, and a P/S of 7.76, compared to a forward P/E of 11.77, a P/B of 1.51, and a P/S of 5.84 for STWD. SPG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SPG is currently priced at a -16.95% to its one-year price target of 174.56. Comparatively, STWD is -2.87% relative to its price target of 25.81. This suggests that SPG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SPG has a beta of 0.52 and STWD’s beta is 0.58. SPG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SPG has a short ratio of 7.53 compared to a short interest of 4.12 for STWD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STWD.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) beats Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. STWD is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, STWD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, STWD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.