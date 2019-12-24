Should You Buy Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) or Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)?

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are up more than 6.69% this year and recently decreased -1.17% or -$0.78 to settle at $66.15. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI), on the other hand, is up 18.41% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $41.62 and has returned 1.14% during the past week.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, OHI is expected to grow at a 15.80% annual rate. All else equal, OHI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 81.84% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI). ZM’s ROI is 73.00% while OHI has a ROI of 5.90%. The interpretation is that ZM’s business generates a higher return on investment than OHI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ZM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.20. Comparatively, OHI’s free cash flow per share was -0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZM’s free cash flow was 0.02% while OHI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ZM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.19 for OHI. OHI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ZM trades at a forward P/E of 223.48, a P/B of 23.37, and a P/S of 33.47, compared to a forward P/E of 25.10, a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 10.05 for OHI. ZM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ZM is currently priced at a -18.02% to its one-year price target of 80.69. Comparatively, OHI is -2.28% relative to its price target of 42.59. This suggests that ZM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ZM has a short ratio of 2.95 compared to a short interest of 8.04 for OHI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZM.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) beats Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZM generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. ZM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ZM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.