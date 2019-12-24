Should You Buy VEON Ltd. (VEON) or Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN)?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares are up more than 8.97% this year and recently increased 0.39% or $0.01 to settle at $2.55. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN), on the other hand, is down -54.48% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $0.19 and has returned 31.03% during the past week.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) and Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. VEON’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, ZN’s free cash flow per share was -0.03.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. VEON has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 2.10 for ZN. This means that ZN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VEON’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.98 versus a D/E of 0.27 for ZN. VEON is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VEON trades at a forward P/E of 7.57, a P/B of 3.59, and a P/S of 0.49, compared to a P/B of 1.58, for ZN. VEON is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VEON is currently priced at a -20.31% to its one-year price target of 3.20.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. VEON has a beta of 1.89 and ZN’s beta is 0.06. ZN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. VEON has a short ratio of 0.41 compared to a short interest of 2.05 for ZN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VEON.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) beats VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) on a total of 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. ZN generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ZN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,