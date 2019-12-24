Should You Buy US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) or Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) shares are up more than 30.59% this year and recently increased 0.39% or $0.16 to settle at $41.32. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J), on the other hand, is up 54.64% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $90.40 and has returned 1.27% during the past week.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) are the two most active stocks in the Food Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect USFD to grow earnings at a 12.45% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, J is expected to grow at a 13.26% annual rate. All else equal, J’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has an EBITDA margin of 4.23%. This suggests that USFD underlying business is more profitable USFD’s ROI is 8.20% while J has a ROI of 5.70%. The interpretation is that USFD’s business generates a higher return on investment than J’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. USFD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.54. Comparatively, J’s free cash flow per share was -1.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, USFD’s free cash flow was 0.49% while J converted -1.52% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, USFD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. USFD has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.30 for J. This means that USFD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. USFD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.45 versus a D/E of 0.25 for J. USFD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

USFD trades at a forward P/E of 15.69, a P/B of 2.53, and a P/S of 0.35, compared to a forward P/E of 13.91, a P/B of 2.13, and a P/S of 0.95 for J. USFD is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. USFD is currently priced at a -13.92% to its one-year price target of 48.00. Comparatively, J is -12.35% relative to its price target of 103.14. This suggests that USFD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. USFD has a beta of 0.45 and J’s beta is 1.32. USFD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. USFD has a short ratio of 1.57 compared to a short interest of 2.99 for J. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for USFD.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) beats Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. USFD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. USFD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, USFD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.