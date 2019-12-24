Should You Buy UGI Corporation (UGI) or Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA)?

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) shares are down more than -16.21% this year and recently decreased -0.53% or -$0.24 to settle at $44.70. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA), on the other hand, is down -39.81% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $14.91 and has returned -1.06% during the past week.

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) and Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect UGI to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BITA is expected to grow at a 1.78% annual rate. All else equal, UGI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. UGI Corporation (UGI) has an EBITDA margin of 13.23%. This suggests that UGI underlying business is more profitable UGI’s ROI is 5.00% while BITA has a ROI of -1.50%. The interpretation is that UGI’s business generates a higher return on investment than BITA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. UGI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.51. Comparatively, BITA’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, UGI’s free cash flow was -1.46% while BITA converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BITA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. UGI has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.30 for BITA. This means that BITA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UGI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.73 versus a D/E of 1.30 for BITA. UGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UGI trades at a forward P/E of 15.13, a P/B of 2.22, and a P/S of 1.28, compared to a forward P/E of 8.36, a P/B of 0.37, and a P/S of 0.69 for BITA. UGI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. UGI is currently priced at a -13.62% to its one-year price target of 51.75. Comparatively, BITA is -0.86% relative to its price target of 15.04. This suggests that UGI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. UGI has a beta of 0.52 and BITA’s beta is 0.67. UGI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. UGI has a short ratio of 1.91 compared to a short interest of 11.23 for BITA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UGI.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) beats UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BITA is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BITA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,