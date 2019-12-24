Should You Buy The Southern Company (SO) or Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE)?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares are up more than 44.03% this year and recently decreased -0.94% or -$0.6 to settle at $63.26. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE), on the other hand, is down -32.23% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $1.43 and has returned -8.92% during the past week.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SO to grow earnings at a 1.53% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LEE is expected to grow at a 3.00% annual rate. All else equal, LEE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.74% for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE). SO’s ROI is 5.20% while LEE has a ROI of 101.50%. The interpretation is that LEE’s business generates a higher return on investment than SO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.29. Comparatively, LEE’s free cash flow per share was +0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, SO’s free cash flow was -1.29% while LEE converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LEE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SO has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.00 for LEE. This means that LEE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SO trades at a forward P/E of 19.93, a P/B of 2.41, and a P/S of 3.04, compared to a P/S of 0.17 for LEE. SO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SO is currently priced at a 2.54% to its one-year price target of 61.69. Comparatively, LEE is -64.25% relative to its price target of 4.00. This suggests that LEE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SO has a beta of 0.16 and LEE’s beta is 1.36. SO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SO has a short ratio of 4.01 compared to a short interest of 14.85 for LEE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SO.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) beats The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LEE is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LEE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LEE is more undervalued relative to its price target.