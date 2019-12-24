Should You Buy Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) or Sogou Inc. (SOGO)?

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares are up more than 66.09% this year and recently increased 0.02% or $0.03 to settle at $139.91. Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO), on the other hand, is down -5.14% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $4.98 and has returned -0.40% during the past week.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SNPS to grow earnings at a 13.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SOGO is expected to grow at a 15.63% annual rate. All else equal, SOGO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) has an EBITDA margin of 22.23%. This suggests that SNPS underlying business is more profitable SNPS’s ROI is 13.80% while SOGO has a ROI of 4.30%. The interpretation is that SNPS’s business generates a higher return on investment than SOGO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SNPS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.94. Comparatively, SOGO’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNPS’s free cash flow was 4.2% while SOGO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SNPS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SNPS has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 2.80 for SOGO. This means that SOGO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SNPS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.04 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SOGO. SNPS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SNPS trades at a forward P/E of 23.63, a P/B of 5.34, and a P/S of 6.24, compared to a forward P/E of 15.56, a P/B of 1.87, and a P/S of 1.71 for SOGO. SNPS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SNPS is currently priced at a -8.88% to its one-year price target of 153.54. Comparatively, SOGO is 2.26% relative to its price target of 4.87. This suggests that SNPS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SNPS has a short ratio of 1.89 compared to a short interest of 8.66 for SOGO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNPS.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) beats Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SOGO is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SOGO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,