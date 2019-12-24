Should You Buy Sunrun Inc. (RUN) or Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares are up more than 32.23% this year and recently increased 0.21% or $0.03 to settle at $14.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP), on the other hand, is up 8.92% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $62.15 and has returned -1.77% during the past week.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) and Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect RUN to grow earnings at a 25.73% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MMP is expected to grow at a 3.28% annual rate. All else equal, RUN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 44.67% for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP). RUN’s ROI is -4.30% while MMP has a ROI of 17.30%. The interpretation is that MMP’s business generates a higher return on investment than RUN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. RUN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.10. Comparatively, MMP’s free cash flow per share was -0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, RUN’s free cash flow was -0.03% while MMP converted -3.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RUN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. RUN has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.80 for MMP. This means that RUN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RUN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.60 versus a D/E of 1.76 for MMP. RUN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RUN trades at a forward P/E of 25.40, a P/B of 1.83, and a P/S of 2.05, compared to a forward P/E of 13.27, a P/B of 5.32, and a P/S of 4.97 for MMP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. RUN is currently priced at a -29.41% to its one-year price target of 20.40. Comparatively, MMP is -10.97% relative to its price target of 69.81. This suggests that RUN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. RUN has a beta of 0.69 and MMP’s beta is 0.70. RUN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. RUN has a short ratio of 8.48 compared to a short interest of 4.84 for MMP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MMP.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) beats Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RUN is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, RUN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, RUN is more undervalued relative to its price target.