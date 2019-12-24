Should You Buy Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) or C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)?

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares are up more than 24.03% this year and recently increased 0.20% or $0.18 to settle at $89.41. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), on the other hand, is down -8.66% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $76.81 and has returned -0.31% during the past week.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) are the two most active stocks in the Waste Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect RSG to grow earnings at a 8.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CHRW is expected to grow at a 5.52% annual rate. All else equal, RSG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.29% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). RSG’s ROI is 8.90% while CHRW has a ROI of 23.10%. The interpretation is that CHRW’s business generates a higher return on investment than RSG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, RSG’s free cash flow was 2.1% while CHRW converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RSG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. RSG has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 1.90 for CHRW. This means that CHRW can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RSG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.08 versus a D/E of 0.78 for CHRW. RSG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RSG trades at a forward P/E of 25.66, a P/B of 3.59, and a P/S of 2.77, compared to a forward P/E of 17.59, a P/B of 6.26, and a P/S of 0.66 for CHRW. RSG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. RSG is currently priced at a -4.88% to its one-year price target of 94.00. Comparatively, CHRW is -4.96% relative to its price target of 80.82. This suggests that CHRW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. RSG has a beta of 0.50 and CHRW’s beta is 0.60. RSG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. RSG has a short ratio of 3.30 compared to a short interest of 11.04 for CHRW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RSG.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) beats C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RSG is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, RSG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.