Should You Buy Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) or ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI)?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) shares are up more than 12.72% this year and recently increased 0.03% or $0.02 to settle at $58.67. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI), on the other hand, is down -45.83% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $8.70 and has returned 4.50% during the past week.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) and ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PEG to grow earnings at a 3.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.4% for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI). PEG’s ROI is 6.30% while ANGI has a ROI of 5.40%. The interpretation is that PEG’s business generates a higher return on investment than ANGI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PEG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.26. Comparatively, ANGI’s free cash flow per share was +0.12. On a percent-of-sales basis, PEG’s free cash flow was -1.36% while ANGI converted 5.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ANGI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PEG has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 2.20 for ANGI. This means that ANGI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PEG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.06 versus a D/E of 0.19 for ANGI. PEG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PEG trades at a forward P/E of 17.23, a P/B of 1.98, and a P/S of 2.95, compared to a forward P/E of 131.89, a P/B of 3.32, and a P/S of 3.35 for ANGI. PEG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PEG is currently priced at a -9.93% to its one-year price target of 65.14. Comparatively, ANGI is -23.28% relative to its price target of 11.34. This suggests that ANGI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. PEG has a beta of 0.26 and ANGI’s beta is 2.14. PEG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PEG has a short ratio of 3.96 compared to a short interest of 15.20 for ANGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PEG.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) beats ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PEG is growing fastly, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, PEG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, PEG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.