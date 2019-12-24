Should You Buy MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) or Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO)?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) shares are up more than 37.28% this year and recently increased 0.35% or $0.05 to settle at $14.36. Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO), on the other hand, is down -52.93% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $0.45 and has returned -9.08% during the past week.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MTG to grow earnings at a 3.14% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has an EBITDA margin of 77.58%. This suggests that MTG underlying business is more profitable MTG’s ROI is 16.40% while ONVO has a ROI of -75.10%. The interpretation is that MTG’s business generates a higher return on investment than ONVO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MTG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, ONVO’s free cash flow per share was -0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, MTG’s free cash flow was 13.04% while ONVO converted -0.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MTG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MTG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.20 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ONVO. MTG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MTG trades at a forward P/E of 7.98, a P/B of 1.21, and a P/S of 4.20, compared to a P/B of 1.88, and a P/S of 19.24 for ONVO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MTG is currently priced at a -15.08% to its one-year price target of 16.91. Comparatively, ONVO is -85% relative to its price target of 3.00. This suggests that ONVO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MTG has a beta of 1.50 and ONVO’s beta is 2.26. MTG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MTG has a short ratio of 1.48 compared to a short interest of 4.64 for ONVO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MTG.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) beats Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MTG is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MTG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, MTG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.