Should You Buy MannKind Corporation (MNKD) or Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), on the other hand, is up 5.86% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $90.19 and has returned 4.70% during the past week.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MNKD to grow earnings at a 35.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PNW is expected to grow at a 4.41% annual rate. All else equal, MNKD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 26.11% for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW). MNKD’s ROI is 106.90% while PNW has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that MNKD’s business generates a higher return on investment than PNW’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MNKD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.26. Comparatively, PNW’s free cash flow per share was +0.81. On a percent-of-sales basis, MNKD’s free cash flow was -0.19% while PNW converted 2.47% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PNW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MNKD has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.70 for PNW. This means that MNKD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MNKD trades at a P/S of 4.51, compared to a forward P/E of 18.47, a P/B of 1.83, and a P/S of 2.85 for PNW. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MNKD is currently priced at a -52.08% to its one-year price target of 2.88. Comparatively, PNW is -3.74% relative to its price target of 93.69. This suggests that MNKD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MNKD has a beta of 2.30 and PNW’s beta is 0.03. PNW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MNKD has a short ratio of 19.69 compared to a short interest of 2.99 for PNW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PNW.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) beats Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MNKD is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MNKD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, MNKD is more undervalued relative to its price target.