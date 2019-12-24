Should You Buy Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) or KB Home (KBH)?

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) shares are down more than -50.00% this year and recently increased 1.85% or $0.03 to settle at $1.65. KB Home (NYSE:KBH), on the other hand, is up 75.08% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $33.44 and has returned -3.88% during the past week.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, KBH is expected to grow at a 7.60% annual rate. All else equal, KBH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 7.77% for KB Home (KBH).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. JE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.40. Comparatively, KBH’s free cash flow per share was +0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, JE’s free cash flow was 2.08% while KBH converted 0.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

JE trades at a forward P/E of 3.17, compared to a forward P/E of 9.83, a P/B of 1.30, and a P/S of 0.66 for KBH. JE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. JE is currently priced at a -79.06% to its one-year price target of 7.88. Comparatively, KBH is -11.06% relative to its price target of 37.60. This suggests that JE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. JE has a short ratio of 5.16 compared to a short interest of 1.37 for KBH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KBH.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) beats KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JE has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, JE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, JE is more undervalued relative to its price target.