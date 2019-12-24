Should You Buy Inseego Corp. (INSG) or Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS)?

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares are up more than 71.81% this year and recently decreased -1.66% or -$0.12 to settle at $7.13. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS), on the other hand, is up 86.39% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $14.67 and has returned 2.09% during the past week.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect INSG to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SBS is expected to grow at a 10.71% annual rate. All else equal, INSG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.32% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS). INSG’s ROI is 12.80% while SBS has a ROI of 12.50%. The interpretation is that INSG’s business generates a higher return on investment than SBS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. INSG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, SBS’s free cash flow per share was +1.70. On a percent-of-sales basis, INSG’s free cash flow was 0% while SBS converted 26.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SBS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. INSG has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 1.20 for SBS. This means that SBS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

INSG trades at a forward P/E of 148.54, and a P/S of 2.48, compared to a P/B of 1.87, and a P/S of 2.27 for SBS. INSG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. INSG is currently priced at a -4.93% to its one-year price target of 7.50. Comparatively, SBS is -6.2% relative to its price target of 15.64. This suggests that SBS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. INSG has a beta of 0.76 and SBS’s beta is 0.95. INSG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. INSG has a short ratio of 9.09 compared to a short interest of 3.48 for SBS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SBS.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) beats Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SBS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, SBS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, SBS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SBS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.