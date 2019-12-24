Should You Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) or Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)?

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) shares are up more than 47.76% this year and recently decreased -0.16% or -$0.21 to settle at $134.80. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR), on the other hand, is up 16.81% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $18.07 and has returned 5.06% during the past week.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect IR to grow earnings at a 10.28% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LADR is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, IR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 130.52% for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR). IR’s ROI is 14.60% while LADR has a ROI of 3.70%. The interpretation is that IR’s business generates a higher return on investment than LADR’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. IR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.88. Comparatively, LADR’s free cash flow per share was -0.93. On a percent-of-sales basis, IR’s free cash flow was 2.88% while LADR converted -0.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

IR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 3.33 for LADR. LADR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

IR trades at a forward P/E of 19.38, a P/B of 4.50, and a P/S of 1.99, compared to a forward P/E of 10.87, a P/B of 1.31, and a P/S of 4.42 for LADR. IR is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. IR is currently priced at a -3.06% to its one-year price target of 139.06. Comparatively, LADR is -3.52% relative to its price target of 18.73. This suggests that LADR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. IR has a beta of 1.23 and LADR’s beta is 1.03. LADR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. IR has a short ratio of 1.70 compared to a short interest of 1.58 for LADR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LADR.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) beats Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LADR is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, LADR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, LADR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LADR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.