Should You Buy HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) or Personalis, Inc. (PSNL)?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares are down more than -5.67% this year and recently decreased -0.28% or -$0.11 to settle at $38.78. Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), on the other hand, is down -66.76% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $9.47 and has returned -1.66% during the past week.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) and Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, PSNL is expected to grow at a 12.40% annual rate. All else equal, PSNL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. HSBC’s ROI is 6.00% while PSNL has a ROI of 18.30%. The interpretation is that PSNL’s business generates a higher return on investment than HSBC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, HSBC’s free cash flow was 0% while PSNL converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HSBC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HSBC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.52 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PSNL. HSBC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HSBC trades at a forward P/E of 12.63, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 2.95, compared to a P/B of 2.65, and a P/S of 5.02 for PSNL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HSBC is currently priced at a -9.05% to its one-year price target of 42.64. Comparatively, PSNL is -52.65% relative to its price target of 20.00. This suggests that PSNL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HSBC has a short ratio of 2.09 compared to a short interest of 2.73 for PSNL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HSBC.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) beats HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PSNL has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. PSNL is more undervalued relative to its price target.