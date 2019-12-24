Should You Buy Fox Corporation (FOXA) or CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares are down more than -2.18% this year and recently increased 0.46% or $0.17 to settle at $37.17. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM), on the other hand, is down -15.92% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $13.78 and has returned -0.22% during the past week.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) and CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FOXA to grow earnings at a 5.53% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, COMM is expected to grow at a -0.25% annual rate. All else equal, FOXA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.74% for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM). FOXA’s ROI is 9.50% while COMM has a ROI of 7.20%. The interpretation is that FOXA’s business generates a higher return on investment than COMM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FOXA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, COMM’s free cash flow per share was +2.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, FOXA’s free cash flow was 1.42% while COMM converted 10.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COMM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. FOXA has a current ratio of 3.70 compared to 1.90 for COMM. This means that FOXA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FOXA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.65 versus a D/E of 8.37 for COMM. COMM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FOXA trades at a forward P/E of 13.43, a P/B of 2.24, and a P/S of 1.97, compared to a forward P/E of 6.33, a P/B of 2.21, and a P/S of 0.38 for COMM. FOXA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FOXA is currently priced at a -2.13% to its one-year price target of 37.98. Comparatively, COMM is -23.74% relative to its price target of 18.07. This suggests that COMM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FOXA has a short ratio of 6.87 compared to a short interest of 3.42 for COMM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COMM.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) beats Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. COMM is growing fastly and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, COMM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, COMM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, COMM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.