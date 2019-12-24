Should You Buy Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) or FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN)?

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) shares are up more than 69.70% this year and recently decreased -1.27% or -$0.83 to settle at $64.47. FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), on the other hand, is down -2.94% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $44.92 and has returned -5.31% during the past week.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) and FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are the two most active stocks in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FBHS to grow earnings at a 7.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.4% for FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN). FBHS’s ROI is 10.10% while FGEN has a ROI of -14.00%. The interpretation is that FBHS’s business generates a higher return on investment than FGEN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. FBHS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.30. Comparatively, FGEN’s free cash flow per share was -0.34. On a percent-of-sales basis, FBHS’s free cash flow was 3.3% while FGEN converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FBHS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. FBHS has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 9.00 for FGEN. This means that FGEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FBHS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.01 versus a D/E of 0.12 for FGEN. FBHS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FBHS trades at a forward P/E of 16.28, a P/B of 3.85, and a P/S of 1.57, compared to a P/B of 6.58, and a P/S of 11.26 for FGEN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FBHS is currently priced at a -4.55% to its one-year price target of 67.54. Comparatively, FGEN is -31.94% relative to its price target of 66.00. This suggests that FGEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. FBHS has a beta of 1.53 and FGEN’s beta is 1.88. FBHS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FBHS has a short ratio of 1.96 compared to a short interest of 6.53 for FGEN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FBHS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) beats FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FBHS is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, FBHS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, FBHS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.