Should You Buy Equity Residential (EQR) or Chegg, Inc. (CHGG)?

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares are up more than 20.75% this year and recently decreased -0.73% or -$0.59 to settle at $79.71. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), on the other hand, is up 33.85% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $38.04 and has returned -0.81% during the past week.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Residential industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect EQR to grow earnings at a 2.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CHGG is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, CHGG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 17.29% for Chegg, Inc. (CHGG). EQR’s ROI is 4.50% while CHGG has a ROI of -1.10%. The interpretation is that EQR’s business generates a higher return on investment than CHGG’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. EQR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.37. Comparatively, CHGG’s free cash flow per share was +0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, EQR’s free cash flow was 5.33% while CHGG converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EQR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EQR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.89 versus a D/E of 1.89 for CHGG. CHGG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

EQR trades at a forward P/E of 54.15, a P/B of 2.91, and a P/S of 11.10, compared to a forward P/E of 39.10, a P/B of 9.75, and a P/S of 12.18 for CHGG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. EQR is currently priced at a -8.33% to its one-year price target of 86.95. Comparatively, CHGG is -13.13% relative to its price target of 43.79. This suggests that CHGG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. EQR has a beta of 0.44 and CHGG’s beta is 1.01. EQR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. EQR has a short ratio of 3.21 compared to a short interest of 12.86 for CHGG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EQR.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) beats Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EQR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EQR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, EQR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.