Should You Buy DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) or FireEye, Inc. (FEYE)?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) shares are up more than 24.23% this year and recently decreased -0.62% or -$0.07 to settle at $11.28. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), on the other hand, is up 0.93% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $16.36 and has returned 0.99% during the past week.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) and FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect DRH to grow earnings at a -9.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has an EBITDA margin of 32.3%. This suggests that DRH underlying business is more profitable DRH’s ROI is 4.40% while FEYE has a ROI of -11.70%. The interpretation is that DRH’s business generates a higher return on investment than FEYE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, DRH’s free cash flow was 0% while FEYE converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DRH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DRH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.61 versus a D/E of 1.42 for FEYE. FEYE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DRH trades at a forward P/E of 31.60, a P/B of 1.26, and a P/S of 2.46, compared to a forward P/E of 106.23, a P/B of 4.94, and a P/S of 4.09 for FEYE. DRH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DRH is currently priced at a 10.26% to its one-year price target of 10.23. Comparatively, FEYE is -11.09% relative to its price target of 18.40. This suggests that FEYE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DRH has a beta of 1.34 and FEYE’s beta is 1.02. FEYE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. DRH has a short ratio of 2.58 compared to a short interest of 4.69 for FEYE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DRH.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) beats FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DRH is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DRH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, DRH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.