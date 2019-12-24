Should You Buy CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) or Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)?

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shares are down more than -2.86% this year and recently decreased -0.69% or -$0.12 to settle at $17.32. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), on the other hand, is down -3.89% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $27.21 and has returned 1.91% during the past week.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CXW to grow earnings at a 6.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PEB is expected to grow at a 9.00% annual rate. All else equal, PEB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 42% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB). CXW’s ROI is 7.40% while PEB has a ROI of 1.00%. The interpretation is that CXW’s business generates a higher return on investment than PEB’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CXW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.30. Comparatively, PEB’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, CXW’s free cash flow was 1.95% while PEB converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CXW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CXW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.35 versus a D/E of 0.61 for PEB. CXW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CXW trades at a P/B of 1.49, and a P/S of 1.05, compared to a forward P/E of 87.77, a P/B of 0.97, and a P/S of 2.44 for PEB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CXW is currently priced at a -27.83% to its one-year price target of 24.00. Comparatively, PEB is -3.61% relative to its price target of 28.23. This suggests that CXW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CXW has a beta of 1.03 and PEB’s beta is 1.30. CXW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CXW has a short ratio of 2.87 compared to a short interest of 7.67 for PEB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CXW.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CXW generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CXW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CXW is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CXW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.