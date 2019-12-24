Should You Buy Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) or SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL)?

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares are up more than 17.42% this year and recently decreased -0.94% or -$0.85 to settle at $89.78. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL), on the other hand, is up 2.34% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $24.04 and has returned 1.31% during the past week.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ED to grow earnings at a 2.78% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SAIL is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, SAIL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 31.98% for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL). ED’s ROI is 6.20% while SAIL has a ROI of 2.60%. The interpretation is that ED’s business generates a higher return on investment than SAIL’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ED’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.04. Comparatively, SAIL’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, ED’s free cash flow was -5.5% while SAIL converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SAIL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ED has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 4.20 for SAIL. This means that SAIL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ED’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.16 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SAIL. ED is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ED trades at a forward P/E of 19.84, a P/B of 1.66, and a P/S of 2.37, compared to a forward P/E of 110.28, a P/B of 5.09, and a P/S of 7.77 for SAIL. ED is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ED is currently priced at a -1.21% to its one-year price target of 90.88. Comparatively, SAIL is -12.8% relative to its price target of 27.57. This suggests that SAIL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ED has a short ratio of 4.28 compared to a short interest of 8.12 for SAIL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ED.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) beats Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SAIL is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ED is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SAIL is more undervalued relative to its price target.