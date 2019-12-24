Should You Buy Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) or Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares are up more than 16.13% this year and recently increased 1.76% or $2.55 to settle at $147.57. Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI), on the other hand, is up 10.76% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $30.15 and has returned 1.24% during the past week.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) are the two most active stocks in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CAT to grow earnings at a 1.47% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has an EBITDA margin of 19%. This suggests that CAT underlying business is more profitable CAT’s ROI is 12.80% while WMGI has a ROI of -0.40%. The interpretation is that CAT’s business generates a higher return on investment than WMGI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CAT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.78. Comparatively, WMGI’s free cash flow per share was +0.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, CAT’s free cash flow was -0.79% while WMGI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WMGI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CAT has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 0.90 for WMGI. This means that CAT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CAT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.54 versus a D/E of 1.36 for WMGI. CAT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CAT trades at a forward P/E of 13.75, a P/B of 5.49, and a P/S of 1.46, compared to a forward P/E of 67.00, a P/B of 4.49, and a P/S of 4.22 for WMGI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CAT is currently priced at a 2.64% to its one-year price target of 143.77. Comparatively, WMGI is 1.48% relative to its price target of 29.71. This suggests that WMGI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CAT has a beta of 1.51 and WMGI’s beta is 0.94. WMGI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CAT has a short ratio of 2.76 compared to a short interest of 3.81 for WMGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CAT.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) beats Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CAT is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CAT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, CAT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.