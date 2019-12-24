Should You Buy Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) or CDW Corporation (CDW)?

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) shares are up more than 34.02% this year and recently decreased -1.09% or -$0.45 to settle at $40.85. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), on the other hand, is up 76.27% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $142.87 and has returned 1.55% during the past week.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BHF to grow earnings at a 13.39% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CDW is expected to grow at a 13.32% annual rate. All else equal, BHF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 7.75% for CDW Corporation (CDW). BHF’s ROI is 5.60% while CDW has a ROI of 18.80%. The interpretation is that CDW’s business generates a higher return on investment than BHF’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BHF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.54. Comparatively, CDW’s free cash flow per share was +1.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, BHF’s free cash flow was 5.47% while CDW converted 1.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BHF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BHF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 3.42 for CDW. CDW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BHF trades at a forward P/E of 4.21, a P/B of 0.26, and a P/S of 0.44, compared to a forward P/E of 21.69, a P/B of 22.08, and a P/S of 1.17 for CDW. BHF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BHF is currently priced at a 6.63% to its one-year price target of 38.31. Comparatively, CDW is 5.05% relative to its price target of 136.00. This suggests that CDW is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BHF has a short ratio of 3.13 compared to a short interest of 2.26 for CDW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CDW.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) beats CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BHF is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BHF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,