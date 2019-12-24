Should You Buy Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) or YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM)?

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) shares are down more than -26.14% this year and recently decreased -1.52% or -$0.02 to settle at $1.30. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), on the other hand, is up 9.43% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $100.59 and has returned 0.48% during the past week.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) and YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BTE to grow earnings at a 18.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, YUM is expected to grow at a 14.63% annual rate. All else equal, BTE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 46.11% for YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM). BTE’s ROI is -3.00% while YUM has a ROI of 90.10%. The interpretation is that YUM’s business generates a higher return on investment than BTE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BTE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, YUM’s free cash flow per share was +0.83. On a percent-of-sales basis, BTE’s free cash flow was 0.01% while YUM converted 4.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YUM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. BTE has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.60 for YUM. This means that YUM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

BTE trades at a P/B of 0.31, and a P/S of 0.69, compared to a forward P/E of 24.23, and a P/S of 5.64 for YUM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BTE is currently priced at a -67.01% to its one-year price target of 3.94. Comparatively, YUM is -10.78% relative to its price target of 112.74. This suggests that BTE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BTE has a beta of 2.62 and YUM’s beta is 0.44. YUM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BTE has a short ratio of 6.40 compared to a short interest of 2.46 for YUM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YUM.

YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) beats Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YUM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, YUM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.