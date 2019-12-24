Should You Buy ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) or Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)?

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) shares are up more than 628.88% this year and recently decreased -0.98% or -$0.2 to settle at $20.19. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), on the other hand, is up 188.56% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $19.68 and has returned 6.49% during the past week.

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ARQL to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ARQL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, AUPH’s free cash flow per share was -0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARQL’s free cash flow was -0.04% while AUPH converted -3.95% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARQL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ARQL trades at a P/B of 15.90, and a P/S of 512.87, compared to a P/B of 15.00, and a P/S of 6749.99 for AUPH. ARQL is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ARQL is currently priced at a 13.75% to its one-year price target of 17.75. Comparatively, AUPH is 71.13% relative to its price target of 11.50. This suggests that ARQL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ARQL has a short ratio of 4.69 compared to a short interest of 2.88 for AUPH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AUPH.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) beats ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AUPH is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. Finally, AUPH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.