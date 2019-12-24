Should You Buy American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) or Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) shares are up more than 43.48% this year and recently decreased -0.34% or -$0.77 to settle at $226.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), on the other hand, is up 26.32% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $18.48 and has returned -3.14% during the past week.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AMT to grow earnings at a 22.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HALO is expected to grow at a 24.00% annual rate. All else equal, HALO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. AMT’s ROI is 7.60% while HALO has a ROI of -18.60%. The interpretation is that AMT’s business generates a higher return on investment than HALO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.61. Comparatively, HALO’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMT’s free cash flow was 3.63% while HALO converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. AMT has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 3.20 for HALO. This means that HALO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.10 versus a D/E of 0.26 for HALO. AMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMT trades at a forward P/E of 49.95, a P/B of 19.17, and a P/S of 12.90, compared to a forward P/E of 33.24, a P/B of 11.00, and a P/S of 13.49 for HALO. AMT is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AMT is currently priced at a 0.08% to its one-year price target of 226.79. Comparatively, HALO is -9.85% relative to its price target of 20.50. This suggests that HALO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AMT has a beta of 0.41 and HALO’s beta is 1.88. AMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AMT has a short ratio of 2.63 compared to a short interest of 7.57 for HALO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMT.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) beats American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HALO generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HALO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, HALO is more undervalued relative to its price target.