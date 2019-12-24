Should You Buy American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) or Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)?

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) shares are down more than -28.38% this year and recently increased 0.11% or $0.01 to settle at $9.21. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), on the other hand, is up 50.12% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $57.57 and has returned -0.59% during the past week.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AOBC to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BAM is expected to grow at a -4.39% annual rate. All else equal, AOBC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.2% for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM). AOBC’s ROI is 4.30% while BAM has a ROI of 5.10%. The interpretation is that BAM’s business generates a higher return on investment than AOBC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AOBC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.19. Comparatively, BAM’s free cash flow per share was +1.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, AOBC’s free cash flow was -0% while BAM converted 2.31% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BAM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AOBC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.55 versus a D/E of 4.57 for BAM. BAM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AOBC trades at a forward P/E of 9.42, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 0.83, compared to a forward P/E of 20.15, a P/B of 1.87, and a P/S of 0.88 for BAM. AOBC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AOBC is currently priced at a -27.31% to its one-year price target of 12.67. Comparatively, BAM is -11.96% relative to its price target of 65.39. This suggests that AOBC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. AOBC has a beta of 0.35 and BAM’s beta is 1.06. AOBC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AOBC has a short ratio of 2.55 compared to a short interest of 4.37 for BAM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AOBC.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) beats Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AOBC is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AOBC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AOBC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AOBC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.