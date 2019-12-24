Should You Buy 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) or Innoviva, Inc. (INVA)?

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares are up more than 1.88% this year and recently increased 0.05% or $0.01 to settle at $18.38. Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), on the other hand, is down -17.71% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $14.36 and has returned 4.89% during the past week.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) and Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Communication Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, INVA is expected to grow at a 19.34% annual rate. All else equal, INVA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 106.18% for Innoviva, Inc. (INVA). EGHT’s ROI is -19.70% while INVA has a ROI of 81.00%. The interpretation is that INVA’s business generates a higher return on investment than EGHT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EGHT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.30. Comparatively, INVA’s free cash flow per share was +0.50. On a percent-of-sales basis, EGHT’s free cash flow was -0.01% while INVA converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INVA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. EGHT has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 110.20 for INVA. This means that INVA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EGHT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.93 versus a D/E of 0.00 for INVA. EGHT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EGHT trades at a P/B of 7.56, and a P/S of 4.81, compared to a forward P/E of 10.60, a P/B of 5.44, and a P/S of 5.47 for INVA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. EGHT is currently priced at a -28.34% to its one-year price target of 25.65. Comparatively, INVA is 6.37% relative to its price target of 13.50. This suggests that EGHT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. EGHT has a beta of 0.69 and INVA’s beta is 1.51. EGHT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. EGHT has a short ratio of 13.77 compared to a short interest of 17.62 for INVA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EGHT.

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) beats 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INVA , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.