Service Properties Trust (SVC) vs. Sonos, Inc. (SONO): Which is the Better Investment?

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO), on the other hand, is up 51.02% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $14.83 and has returned 7.39% during the past week.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SVC to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Service Properties Trust (SVC) has an EBITDA margin of 34.16%. This suggests that SVC underlying business is more profitable SVC’s ROI is 5.80% while SONO has a ROI of 0.60%. The interpretation is that SVC’s business generates a higher return on investment than SONO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SVC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.43. Comparatively, SONO’s free cash flow per share was +0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, SVC’s free cash flow was 3.08% while SONO converted 0.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SVC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SVC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.48 versus a D/E of 0.12 for SONO. SVC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SVC trades at a forward P/E of 15.96, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 1.73, compared to a forward P/E of 71.99, a P/B of 5.66, and a P/S of 1.29 for SONO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SVC is currently priced at a -8.19% to its one-year price target of 26.25. Comparatively, SONO is -14.92% relative to its price target of 17.43. This suggests that SONO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SVC has a short ratio of 4.86 compared to a short interest of 5.42 for SONO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SVC.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) beats Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SVC is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SVC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, SVC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.