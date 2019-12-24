SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) vs. Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Breaking Down the Drugs – Generic Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares are up more than 64.69% this year and recently increased 9.56% or $0.07 to settle at $0.79. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), on the other hand, is up 27.01% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $24.50 and has returned 2.42% during the past week.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, HUN is expected to grow at a 0.70% annual rate. All else equal, HUN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.49% for Huntsman Corporation (HUN). SCYX’s ROI is -50.20% while HUN has a ROI of 20.20%. The interpretation is that HUN’s business generates a higher return on investment than SCYX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SCYX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, HUN’s free cash flow per share was +1.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, SCYX’s free cash flow was -3.6% while HUN converted 3.23% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HUN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SCYX has a current ratio of 3.60 compared to 2.00 for HUN. This means that SCYX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SCYX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.95 for HUN. HUN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SCYX trades at a P/B of 7.21, and a P/S of 391.73, compared to a forward P/E of 12.29, a P/B of 2.27, and a P/S of 0.77 for HUN. SCYX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SCYX is currently priced at a -85.26% to its one-year price target of 5.36. Comparatively, HUN is -7.34% relative to its price target of 26.44. This suggests that SCYX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SCYX has a beta of 2.14 and HUN’s beta is 2.32. SCYX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SCYX has a short ratio of 2.33 compared to a short interest of 1.39 for HUN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HUN.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) beats SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HUN higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, HUN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, HUN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.