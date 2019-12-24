Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) and BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) Go Head-to-head

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares are up more than 5.81% this year and recently increased 1.18% or $0.21 to settle at $18.04. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), on the other hand, is up 69.26% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $46.63 and has returned 32.62% during the past week.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) and BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SBH to grow earnings at a 3.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) has an EBITDA margin of 14.7%. This suggests that SBH underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SBH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.64. Comparatively, BBIO’s free cash flow per share was -0.41.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SBH has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 14.00 for BBIO. This means that BBIO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SBH trades at a forward P/E of 7.56, and a P/S of 0.54, compared to a P/B of 11.87, and a P/S of 190.65 for BBIO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SBH is currently priced at a -2.12% to its one-year price target of 18.43. Comparatively, BBIO is 11.02% relative to its price target of 42.00. This suggests that SBH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SBH has a short ratio of 15.81 compared to a short interest of 8.20 for BBIO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BBIO.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) beats BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SBH is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SBH is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, SBH is more undervalued relative to its price target.