RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) vs. Weibo Corporation (WB): Comparing the REIT – Hotel/Motel Industry’s Most Active Stocks

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) shares are up more than 10.06% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.02 to settle at $18.05. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB), on the other hand, is down -19.36% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $47.12 and has returned 4.85% during the past week.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect RLJ to grow earnings at a -3.86% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WB is expected to grow at a 5.83% annual rate. All else equal, WB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 40.32% for Weibo Corporation (WB). RLJ’s ROI is 4.80% while WB has a ROI of 18.60%. The interpretation is that WB’s business generates a higher return on investment than RLJ’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. RLJ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, WB’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, RLJ’s free cash flow was 1.36% while WB converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RLJ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

RLJ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 0.79 for WB. WB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

RLJ trades at a forward P/E of 37.60, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 1.90, compared to a forward P/E of 16.48, a P/B of 5.00, and a P/S of 5.96 for WB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. RLJ is currently priced at a -3.63% to its one-year price target of 18.73. Comparatively, WB is -4.42% relative to its price target of 49.30. This suggests that WB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. RLJ has a beta of 1.31 and WB’s beta is 2.13. RLJ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. RLJ has a short ratio of 3.83 compared to a short interest of 6.23 for WB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RLJ.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) beats Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RLJ has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RLJ is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, RLJ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.