Rio Tinto Group (RIO) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Go Head-to-head

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares are up more than 28.36% this year and recently increased 0.34% or $0.2 to settle at $58.97. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), on the other hand, is up 53.09% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $107.82 and has returned 0.54% during the past week.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect RIO to grow earnings at a -7.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FTNT is expected to grow at a 17.77% annual rate. All else equal, FTNT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 19.73% for Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). RIO’s ROI is 23.70% while FTNT has a ROI of 34.10%. The interpretation is that FTNT’s business generates a higher return on investment than RIO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, RIO’s free cash flow was 0% while FTNT converted 11.11% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FTNT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. RIO has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.80 for FTNT. This means that FTNT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RIO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.36 versus a D/E of 0.00 for FTNT. RIO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RIO trades at a forward P/E of 10.29, a P/B of 2.44, and a P/S of 2.42, compared to a forward P/E of 39.76, a P/B of 15.38, and a P/S of 9.22 for FTNT. RIO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. RIO is currently priced at a 4.52% to its one-year price target of 56.42. Comparatively, FTNT is -2.66% relative to its price target of 110.77. This suggests that FTNT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. RIO has a beta of 0.94 and FTNT’s beta is 1.18. RIO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. RIO has a short ratio of 3.90 compared to a short interest of 2.69 for FTNT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FTNT.

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) beats Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FTNT , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RIO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FTNT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FTNT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.