Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RARX) vs. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC): Which is the Better Investment?

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) shares are up more than 157.36% this year and recently increased 0.17% or $0.08 to settle at $46.84. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), on the other hand, is up 57.43% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $3.92 and has returned 37.54% during the past week.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. RARX’s ROI is -32.00% while AGTC has a ROI of -5.60%. The interpretation is that AGTC’s business generates a higher return on investment than RARX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. RARX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.47. Comparatively, AGTC’s free cash flow per share was -0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, RARX’s free cash flow was -0.89% while AGTC converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AGTC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. RARX has a current ratio of 25.70 compared to 7.90 for AGTC. This means that RARX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RARX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for AGTC. RARX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RARX trades at a P/B of 7.30, and a P/S of 402.31, compared to a P/B of 1.05, and a P/S of 1.99 for AGTC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. RARX is currently priced at a -2.42% to its one-year price target of 48.00. Comparatively, AGTC is -68.44% relative to its price target of 12.42. This suggests that AGTC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. RARX has a short ratio of 3.41 compared to a short interest of 0.52 for AGTC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AGTC.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) beats Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AGTC has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AGTC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, AGTC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AGTC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.