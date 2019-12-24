Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) vs. Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR): Comparing the General Contractors Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR), on the other hand, is up 4.92% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $10.23 and has returned 0.79% during the past week.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) are the two most active stocks in the General Contractors industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PWR to grow earnings at a 13.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) has an EBITDA margin of 7.2%. This suggests that PWR underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PWR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.13. Comparatively, ALGR’s free cash flow per share was -0.02.

PWR trades at a forward P/E of 10.65, a P/B of 1.54, and a P/S of 0.50, compared to a P/B of 39.05, for ALGR. PWR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PWR is currently priced at a -15.78% to its one-year price target of 49.00.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PWR has a short ratio of 4.14 compared to a short interest of 2.34 for ALGR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ALGR.

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) beats Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) on a total of 6 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. ALGR is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, ALGR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, ALGR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.