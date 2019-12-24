PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) vs. GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX): Which is the Better Investment?

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares are up more than 49.67% this year and recently decreased -1.82% or -$0.72 to settle at $38.90. GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX), on the other hand, is up 105.73% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $21.56 and has returned 5.69% during the past week.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) and GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PHM to grow earnings at a 5.10% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) has an EBITDA margin of 12.62%. This suggests that PHM underlying business is more profitable PHM’s ROI is 12.50% while GSX has a ROI of -3.40%. The interpretation is that PHM’s business generates a higher return on investment than GSX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, PHM’s free cash flow was 2.26% while GSX converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PHM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PHM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.58 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GSX. PHM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PHM trades at a forward P/E of 9.89, a P/B of 2.05, and a P/S of 1.01, compared to a forward P/E of 8.12, a P/B of 24.22, and a P/S of 25.65 for GSX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PHM is currently priced at a -6.58% to its one-year price target of 41.64. Comparatively, GSX is 10.39% relative to its price target of 19.53. This suggests that PHM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PHM has a short ratio of 4.31 compared to a short interest of 7.30 for GSX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PHM.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) beats GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PHM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, PHM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, PHM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PHM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.