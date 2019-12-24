Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) vs. MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI): Breaking Down the Business Equipment Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI), on the other hand, is up 9.50% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $2.19 and has returned -10.61% during the past week.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) and MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) are the two most active stocks in the Business Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PBI to grow earnings at a -13.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.61% for MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI). PBI’s ROI is 9.10% while MGI has a ROI of 0.90%. The interpretation is that PBI’s business generates a higher return on investment than MGI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PBI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.31. Comparatively, MGI’s free cash flow per share was -0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, PBI’s free cash flow was 1.5% while MGI converted -0.69% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PBI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PBI trades at a forward P/E of 6.13, a P/B of 26.80, and a P/S of 0.21, compared to a P/S of 0.11 for MGI. PBI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. PBI is currently priced at a -26.91% to its one-year price target of 5.50. Comparatively, MGI is -34.23% relative to its price target of 3.33. This suggests that MGI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PBI has a beta of 1.99 and MGI’s beta is 2.64. PBI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PBI has a short ratio of 12.54 compared to a short interest of 2.12 for MGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MGI.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) beats Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MGI is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MGI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MGI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.